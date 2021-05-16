Woman uses teenager to smuggle cannabis into Namibian hospital for her boyfriend

Rustenberg - A 26-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly using a teenager to smuggled drugs to her trial-waiting boyfriend at a state hospital, Namibia media reported on Friday.

The woman allegedly asked a 16-year-old boy to accompany her to the hospital on Monday, on arrival at the hospital she gave the boy a jacket in which she had concealed 15 grammes of dagga (cannabis).

She told the boy to put the dagga in a toilet and leave immediately, daily newspaper The Namibian reported.

A police officer guarding the trial-awaiting prisoner in hospital, became suspicious of the boy's behaviour and arrested him.

The woman was arrested later on the same day (Monday).

Charges against the teenage boy were withdrawn in court after the woman pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged with possession of a drugs.

According to the daily, she told the court that the dagga were meant for the father of her child who was currently in prison. He was supposed to pick them up in the hospital as per their arrangement.

She was sentenced to pay a fine of N$1 000 (R1 000) fine after pleading with the court for a lenient sentence.

In mitigating for sentence, she told the court she was unmarried, and has three children aged five, three and a five-month-old baby, who need her care.

She was unemployed and depended on her children's grant money.

In an unrelated incident a 37-year-old police warrant officer was arrested for allegedly stealing N$18,000 (R17 000) bail money at the Khorixas police station, The Namibian reported.

Josef Ashimbanga was arrested on Wednesday, after he failed to pay over the bail money to the courts.

He appeared in court on Friday and his case was postponed to May 18.

African News Agency (ANA)