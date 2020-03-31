Woman with Covid-19 jumps wall to escape quarantine, says Ghana minister

Johannesburg - A Guinean woman who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday jumped the wall of her quarantine facility in Ghana and absconded, online publication Africa Feeds reported.

The woman was part of a group of 10 Guineans who tested positive for the virus. The patients were all being quarantined at a guest house in Tamale, in the north of the country, while awaiting deportation for treatment in their own countries.

The facility was manned by two police officers and two soldiers.

The minister for the northern region, Salifu Saeed, told media on Tuesday that it was an "extremely disturbing" situation and that the woman, who is in her early 20s, jumped the wall of the facility, having left behind her belongings.

“Since yesterday, up until this morning, I have not slept, [along] with my security people. I directed that they should use all their networks to be able to track the person down and get her,” Saeed said.