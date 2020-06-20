World has fundamental obligation to shelter those fleeing war

NEW YORK - All countries have a fundamental obligation to protect the nearly 80 million people worldwide who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, and other crises, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said in a message marking World Refugee Day on Saturday.

Nearly 80 million women, children, and men around the world had been forced from their homes as refugees or internally displaced people. Even more shocking was that 10 million of these people fled in the past year alone, Guterres said.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency's (UNHCR) annual global trends report, more than one percent of the world's population is displaced, which equates to one in every 97 people.

"On World Refugee Day, we pledge to do everything in our power to end the conflict and persecution that drive these appalling numbers. Today, we also recognise the generosity and humanity of host communities and countries that often struggle with their own economic and security concerns. We owe these countries our thanks, our support, and our investment," Guterres said.

Everyone had to work to re-establish the integrity of the international refugee protection regime, and to implement the pledges made at the Global Refugee Forum, so that refugees and host communities received the support they needed.