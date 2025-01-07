Year-ender: An awakened Africa joins hands with Global South to advance modernisation

In 2024, Africa has taken centre stage on the global development agenda, demonstrating the continent's resilience and its deepening ties with the Global South in the international arena. From the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and the 3rd South Summit held in Uganda to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, Africa has showcased its determination and capability to unite the Global South in achieving shared development and pursuing modernisation.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global economic landscape in 2024. Amid rapid and profound changes in the world, the vast continent's potential and vitality have solidified its role as a key player in shaping the future. This photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows a street view near the African Development Bank (AfDB), located in the centre business district of Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. The AfDB on May 30 launched its 10-year strategic plan that outlines how the pan-African lender will support the continent to accelerate inclusive green growth and resilient economies. (Photo by Laurent Idibouo/Xinhua) GROWTH ENGINE OF FUTURE Amid a complex and evolving global landscape, African nations are seeking self-reliant development through regional integration.

According to the African Development Bank, Africa's economic growth is projected to rebound to 3.7 percent in 2024, exceeding the global average, and climb to 4.3 percent in 2025, making it the world's second-fastest-growing region after Asia. Many African countries held elections this year. From the Comoros in East Africa to Senegal in West Africa, most elections were conducted smoothly and orderly. The new governments have placed economic development at the forefront of their agendas, recognising that self-reliance is essential for carving out a competitive position on the global stage. To this end, African countries are accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The agreement has been enacted in several nations, including South Africa, Ghana and Kenya. According to a report by Al-Mal News, an Egyptian daily, intra-regional trade is projected to grow from US$192.2 billion in 2023 to US$520 billion by 2030 following the launch of the AfCFTA.

The World Bank forecast that the AfCFTA could increase the continent's income by 7 percent by 2035 and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty. Meanwhile, countries are ramping up investments in technological innovation and talent development, driving industrial upgrades through initiatives such as establishing research funds and developing technology parks. According to a report by the International Telecommunication Union, the number of internet users in Africa has surged from 181 million in 2014 to nearly 646 million in 2024, and this figure could exceed 1.1 billion by 2029, which will enable Africa to integrate more effectively into the global economy. Africa's development is fuelled not only by its strong internal momentum but also by the rise of the Global South. At this year's G20 summit in Brazil in November, China outlined its eight actions for global development, including pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and supporting African development. These pragmatic measures have been widely recognised by developing countries.

Moreover, China, Brazil, South Africa and the African Union (AU) jointly launched an Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science to bring the benefits of global scientific and technological innovation to the Global South. "We committed ourselves to have a vision that transcends national borders and individual interests while recognizing that the force of Africa resides in its unity," said Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, at the fourth Ordinary Session of the sixth parliament of the Pan-African Parliament in South Africa in November. This photo taken on February 17, 2024 shows a view of the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

RISING POWER OF AFRICA In 2024, Africa has reaffirmed its strong commitment to building a more just and equitable international order. This is evident in its advocacy for reforms in global governance, efforts to mediate geopolitical crises and advancements in energy transition. On January 1, Egypt and Ethiopia officially joined BRICS, marking another African addition to BRICS cooperation following South Africa's participation. The expansion of the BRICS membership highlights the bloc's intention to enhance multilateral cooperation and uphold the voice and interests of developing countries at various international and regional forums, said Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

In November, the AU participated as a full member in the G20 summit for the first time, joining others to call for a fairer international financial system, advocating for debt relief, and safeguarding the interests of developing countries. On December 1, South Africa assumed the G20 presidency, becoming the first African nation to hold this position. The theme of its presidency, "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability," reflects a distinct African vision for future global governance. The AU's entry into the G20 "provides a platform for African nations to address critical global issues," said Balew Demissie, a communication and publication consultant at the Policy Studies Institute of Ethiopia. "Through its participation, the AU can address challenges such as poverty, underdevelopment, and climate vulnerability while strengthening regional solidarity and increasing Africa's influence on global policy decisions," Demissie said.

Analysts observed that Africa is reassessing its developmental trajectory, seeking to break free from the constraints of Western development models and striving for political, economic and cultural independence. This shift is often described as Africa's "second awakening" since the national liberation movements in the mid-to-late 20th century. Over the past year, countries such as Niger, Senegal and Chad have called for the withdrawal of the US and French military forces from their territories. Africa is no longer content to be the "silent majority" and is emerging as a key force in reshaping the international order, with African leaders actively pursuing political solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within multilateral frameworks and underlining their resolve to promote global peace, development and justice.

The AU's Agenda 2063 envisions Africa as "an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena." To achieve this vision, African countries are playing an active role in Global South partnerships. "Africa has a stake in a truly multilateral global order," said Mwangi Wachira, former World Bank economist and advisor to the Kenyan government. "Hopefully, it will have more than a token role in the ongoing drive for an equitable multilateral global order." Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and delivers a keynote speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

UNITED EFFORTS TOWARD MODERNISATION In September, the FOCAC Summit held in Beijing marked another historic milestone in China-Africa relations and for the broader Global South. China and Africa vowed to join hands to implement 10 partnership actions to advance modernisation. As a member of the Global South, China has consistently advocated for an open global economy, and helped developing countries, particularly African nations and the least-developed countries, to actively participate in international industrial cooperation and benefit from economic globalisation. In November, the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai showcased a range of African products, including South African avocados, Tanzanian honey and Mauritian sugar, which made their debut this year. The expo highlighted China's commitment to openness and its efforts to help African products gain access to the vast Chinese and global markets.

Devesh Dukhira, chief executive of the Mauritius Sugar Syndicate, said that the Chinese market's long-term contribution will be substantial, thanks to the CIIE and the China-Mauritius Free Trade Agreement. By synergising the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative with Agenda 2063 and African nations' development strategies, China and African countries are continuously exploring new areas of collaboration. Starting Dec. 1, China has given all the least-developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations, including 33 African nations, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, becoming the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a measure. This policy will boost African industrial growth, create jobs and reduce poverty.

In March this year, Chinese and African scholars jointly released the China-Africa Dar es Salaam Consensus, emphasising the agreement among Global South countries on development path and philosophy. The Communist Party of China (CPC) convened its third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in July, laying out a blueprint for further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernisation, which provides valuable insights for African nations exploring their modernisation paths, African experts said. With a shared history of overcoming colonial oppression and achieving independent development, Africa is poised to take its turn in shaping its destiny, said Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam of Tanzania.