Zambia records first coronavirus death - health minister

LUSAKA/RUSTENBURG - Zambia has recorded its first death from coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has risen by three to 39, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Thursday.

Chilufya said the three new cases had all got the virus from people who had travelled abroad.

Meanwhile in Pretoria, the Zambia High Commission has urged its citizens whose visitors' permits in South Africa have expired during a 21-day Covid-19 lockdown restricting travel to urgently notify the embassy.

Zambia's high commissioner Major General Jackson Miti said the embassy would engage the home affairs department to ensure that those who could not exit South Africa or renew their visitors permits were not penalised once the shut down was over after April 16.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the three-week lockdown on March 27 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, which now has 1,380 confirmed cases, out of which five people have died while 50 have recovered.