Zambian detective arrested for freeing 13 suspects so they can celebrate New Year's Day

A Zambian police officer has been arrested after he allegedly freed 13 prisoners so they could celebrate New Year's Day. Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, team leader at the Leonard Cheelo police post, under the Kanyama police station, faces charges of aiding suspects to escape unlawful custody.

"On December 31, Chief Inspector Maiya reported the incident. Preliminary investigations reveal that Detective Inspector Phiri, in a state of intoxication, forcibly seized cell keys from his female colleague, Constable Serah Banda," Zambian police said in an official statement. Police spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, said Phiri then unlocked the male and female holding cells and told the suspects to leave. "He said they were free to cross over into the New Year," Hamoonga said.

Out of the 15 who were in custody, 13 left while Phiri fled to a nearby compound. The suspects who fled, were arrested on a range of charges including assault and theft. "All the suspects, remain at large. A docket of case has been opened, and a manhunt has been launched. The Zambia police service has intensified efforts to locate and apprehend the escapees," Hamoonga said.

The escaped suspects are: Kennedy Musonda

Caredi Mumeka

Memory Tembo

Agness Mwaba

Maclean Shanaube

Lastone Ngosa

Fletcher Nkosani

Enock Banda

Memory Mpukuta

Jane Banda

Simon Phiri

David Sibalwi

Kelvin Mwape "We urge members of the public with any information that may assist in locating the suspects to report to the nearest police station," Hamoonga added. [email protected]