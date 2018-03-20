Johannesburg - Zambia’s parliament has suspended a cabinet minister from its proceedings for one month for slapping a fellow lawmaker within parliament grounds.

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini said Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo was suspended on Tuesday for slapping outspoken lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili last October.

Lusambo was banned from entering parliament grounds and using its facilities during the period of suspension and would not be entitled to any allowances.

African News Agency/ANA