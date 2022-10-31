ZANU-PF endorses President Emmerson Mnangagwa as only candidate for 2023 elections

ZANU-PF, Zimbabwe's ruling party has officially endorsed 80-year old incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as the only party candidate ahead of next year's crucial elections. ZANU PF held its congress from Thursday last week until Saturday at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare.

Story continues below Advertisement

All provinces endorsed Mnangagwa to be the sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections, according to the party. Zimbabwean-based news outlet New Zimbabwe says that Mnangagwa’s endorsement follows approval and commendation by the party’s highest decision-making body, the Central Committee.

Zanu-PF Vice President and second secretary Constantino Chiwenga said the leader deserved another full term at the helm of the governing party. The indaba served as the ruling party’s strategic meeting to prepare for the 2023 general elections, local media reported this weekend. Speaking on Saturday at the party's congress in Harare, President Mnangagwa called for unity in the party.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Let us mobilise and encourage our people to register to vote and turn up in numbers to vote for ZANU-PF on election day. Never grow tired of preaching unity, never grow tired of preaching peace and never grow tired of preaching love, never grow tired of preaching harmony among our people”, the president said in his speech on Saturday. Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 after toppling long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup backed by the army. The ZANUPF Congress has ended, Mnangagwa is the ZANUPF candidate for 2023.



You will remember that I warned folk about counter-intelligence.



There won’t be cracks in ZANUPF, they will fight together and United.



The opposition must do the same for an election likely in March! pic.twitter.com/qyH4kpSjA3 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) October 29, 2022 IOL