Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure. Picture: @GeniusKadungure/Twitter

Pretoria – A Harare court was due to make a ruling on Friday on the bail application of flamboyant South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure, who was arrested for fraud. Harare regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere had been expected to deliver the bail verdict on Thursday but postponed it by a day due to other commitments.

The private-owned NewsDay newspaper reported that Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, was this week arrested on fraud charges over the importation of his $200 000 (about R2,9 million) Bentley vehicle from South Africa. He allegedly undervalued the vehicle, using a fake receipt, in order to make a lower duty payment to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

The businessman was last year ordered to pay an additional $58 655 in import duty, on top of the $81,469 already paid to ZIMRA for his Bentley Continental GT.

The vehicle in question is valued at R1.9 million, according to papers filed in the Zimbabwe High Court.