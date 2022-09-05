Zim exemption permit extension means nothing - four more years please, says Zim rights group

Rustenburg - There is nothing to celebrate about the six months’ extension for Zimbabwe Exempt Permit (ZEP) holders, Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network said on Monday, calling on government to extend the process for another four years. The South African government had decided not to renew the permits when they expired in December 2021, but initially agreed to an extension of December 2022 to grant more than 150 000 ZEP holders a chance to apply for alternative visas.

Home Affairs said in a statement on Friday that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits have been extended for a further six months, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The permits were to expire at the end of the year. The department said there would be no extension after June next year. “There is really nothing to celebrate about the six months extension for ZEP holders. The government of South Africa needs to consider a four year extension even if it’s the last time they are going to issue this permit,” said Shelton Chiyangwa, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network.

“The 18 month grace period is not enough for people who have been using the same permit for over ten years. The approach being taken by home affairs is not helping at all. “Those who applied for waivers are being rejected, those who chose to migrate to critical visas etc are waiting for years to receive their outcomes. The situation is even more worse for those who are applying for asylums as they are getting appointment dates for the end of 2023 and some even the year after.“ Chiyangwa said home affairs was sitting on applications without processing them, making people uncertain of their future.

“A large number of ZEP holders do not qualify for critical visa and or other permits. Their hopes remain pinned on the government for another chance so they can start to apply for the same permit and validate their stay in the Republic [of South Africa].” On August 2, home affairs gazetted a list of over 140 critical skill foreign nationals could apply for visas under section 19 (4) of the Immigration Act (Act No 13 of 2000). They include amongst others, director in an enterprise or organisation (medium enterprise or large), policy and planning manager, corporate general manager (medium enterprise or large), programme or project manager, environmental manager, tax professional, network analyst, ICT security specialist, engineer manager, manufacturing operations manager, call or contact centre manager, as well as occupation in the medical fields.

