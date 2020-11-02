Zim first family cleared of gold smuggling charges

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Zimbabwe's first family has been absolved of gold smuggling allegations following an investigation into utterances made by two people arrested for allegedly smuggling gold out to Zimbabwe to Dubai. The gold was found in the possession of Henrietta Rushwaya. At the time of her arrest, she and co-accused Gift Karanda said the gold belonged to the Zimbabwe first lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa and her son, Collins Mnangagwa. On Sunday, Zimbabwe police clarified that Karanda's statements were false and malicious. "Karanda was arrested and is facing charges of contravening sections of the Criminal Law and Reform Act, Defeating or Obstructing the Course of Justice and the Gold Trade Act," police said. The two are due in court soon.

Meanwhile, in a post on her Facebook page yesterday, the first lady denied having any illegal dealings with Rushwaya.

"I have no dealings nor involvement with Miss Henrietta Rushwaya of any illegal kind. I am challenging the police through their relevant office to issue a statement with regards the utterances by one officer during her arrest that falsely implicated me and my son Collins," she said.

Mnangagwa said she is a strong advocate for transparency and honesty and any continued silence by the police can be misconstrued as a cover-up.

"If there is any incriminating evidence against me I challenge the police to present it to the nation without fear or favour. If there be none, I also challenge the police to say so.

“I will not be dissuaded from working for those who need my help in both rural and urban areas. I will also support totally all anti-corruption activities, regardless of the many malicious attacks clearly designed to cow me from supporting them. I stand firm on my principles.

"It pains me that my son, who is hard working and an obedient son, is being attacked for no reason other than being a member of the first family. He is a hard-working person and strives to improve himself day by day. As a mother, I am proud of his work ethic and encourage him not to be affected by malicious rumours.

“I am an advocate for peace and love and work hard at helping those who I can. I am greatly aggravated by the continuation of these false stories and claims. However, I remain unshaken and will continue to serve my nation in its entirety to the best of my ability," she said.