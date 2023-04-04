The Zimbabwean government is investigating allegations of an underground network laundering gold and smuggling millions of dollars. The claims came to light in an exposé by Al Jazeera called Gold Mafia.

According to Al Jazeera, the documentary looks into the lives of some of southern Africa’s biggest money launderers and smugglers including pastors and diplomats. The documentary also introduces the public to Simon Rudland, co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco. He is also one of South Africa’s biggest cigarette manufacturers. Gold Mafia delves into Rudland’s criminal past and unearths a myriad of gold and money laundering schemes. It also looks into smuggling hot spots across SA, Dubai, London and Zimbabwe, and names alleged gold and money smugglers from the various countries.

Episode two of the four-part series claims that Rudland’s accomplice, Mohamed “Mo Dollars” Khan had three of SA’s biggest banks on his payroll allegedly to hide fraudulent evidence. Responding to the explosive documentary’s claims, the Zimbabwean government said it had directed relevant organs to institute investigations. “Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime will face the full wrath of the law. Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals,” Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, said in a statement.