‘Zim slowly turning into SA’ – Zimbabweans react to movie-style daylight robbery in leafy suburb

Zimbabweans have reacted with shock and dismay to a video showing a movie-style daylight robbery, warning that the country is now becoming like South Africa in terms of crime. Photo: StarFM.

Published 37m ago

Closed-circuit TV captured the robbery, which occurred on Sunday in Harare’s Belvedere suburb.

After being shared on social media on Monday morning by StarFM, the video of the daring robbery quickly went viral.

In the video, three women stroll through the streets of Belvedere, casually chatting.

A grey Honda Fit vehicle speeds by while they are walking, and one of the passengers grabs a handbag from one of the women.

The others react quickly and flee in the opposite direction.

The Honda Fit also reverses as the occupants try to corner the hapless woman.

Fortunately for her, the Honda Fit eventually speeds away before catching up.

Many Zimbabweans were taken aback by the video. They stated that they are used to hearing and seeing this in South Africa, but not in Zimbabwe.

They urged law enforcement to deal with criminals before Zimbabwe becomes like South Africa.

In related news, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently arrested 11 suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising people in the Midlands province, New Zimbabwe reported.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrests.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is updating the public on the arrest of 11 suspects behind a spate of serious offences that affected mostly Gweru Rural Police District. The offences include armed robberies, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful entry and theft,” he said.

