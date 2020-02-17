PRETORIA – As the economic meltdown continues in Zimbabwe, school teachers are reportedly forcing parents to pay for extra lessons in foreign currency, which is outside prescribed government policy, state-owned The Herald newspaper has reported on Monday.
The online report says some teachers are demanding between US$1(R15) and US$5 (R75) per child every week for extra lessons. The practice is reportedly rampant around the capital Harare.
Teachers in Zimbabwe have been hit hard by the economic meltdown including delays in payment of their meager salaries. Unions representing the teachers say they are demotivated by the prevailing economic status quo.
Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government has in recent weeks been reaching out to possible donors to help it fund schools including those in rural areas.
Last week, Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga met with South African-based business people who offered to give rural and farming community schools in the impoverished nation a major facelift.