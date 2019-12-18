RUSTENBURG - Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Zimbabwean vice president Constantino Chiwenga, has filed an application in the Harare High Court for bail, state media reported on Wednesday.
State-owned daily newspaper, The Herald reported that Mubaiwa was on Monday remanded in custody to December 30 after being charged with attempted murder, fraud and foreign currency externalisation.
Her lawyer told the newspaper that they wanted to file the application on Tuesday but they did not have the records of the magistrate's court.