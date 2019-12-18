Zim vice-president's wife applies for bail in attempted murder case









Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga is seen with his wife Marry, right, upon arrival for the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Chiwenga has been charged with attempting to kill her husband, money laundering and fraud. File photo: AP Photo/Wonder Mashura. RUSTENBURG - Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Zimbabwean vice president Constantino Chiwenga, has filed an application in the Harare High Court for bail, state media reported on Wednesday.

State-owned daily newspaper, The Herald reported that Mubaiwa was on Monday remanded in custody to December 30 after being charged with attempted murder, fraud and foreign currency externalisation.

Her lawyer told the newspaper that they wanted to file the application on Tuesday but they did not have the records of the magistrate's court.





"We wanted to file the bail application on Tuesday but could not because we failed to get the record of proceedings from the magistrate's court together with the ruling, which we wanted to attach to our application," her lawyer Taona Nyamakura said.





"We are, therefore, going to file it on Wednesday without those papers because we heard that some of the papers would only be available by Friday."





Mubaiwa is charged with attempting to murder Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1,033,000, laundering US$990,000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade their customary union to a civil marriage without her husband’s consent.





The attempted murder charge arose from the time she accompanied VP Chiwenga to South Africa in July for urgent medical attention.





Mubaiwa allegedly refused to let him be admitted to hospital for 24 hours until security personnel intervened.



