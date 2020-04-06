Zimbabwe also bans sale of alcohol during coronavirus lockdown

National Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the ban was effected to minimize social disorder and to allow shops to sell only essential products during the national lockdown.

"The lockdown measures were clearly stated and in light of ensuring that we fight Covid-19, there will be no sale of alcohol at any point in places like bottle stores and supermarkets," Nyathi said. Harare - The Zimbabwe Police has banned the sale of alcohol in all retail outlets during the 21-day national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.





Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown last Monday in a bid fight against the spread of the coronavirus.





"This comes as we have realized that people who buy alcohol at supermarkets are giving us challenges. They buy and drink as groups, be it either in their vehicles or places of residence thereby defying social distancing," he added.





Nyathi said police will be closely monitoring that there are no sales of alcohol in residential areas.





The southern African country has so far recorded nine positive cases of Covid-19, with one person succumbing to the disease.





Zimbabwe's neighbour, South Africa, has also banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes during the country's 21-day lockdown.