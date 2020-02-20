Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure. Picture: @GeniusKadungure/Twitter

Pretoria – Flamboyant South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure who has been languishing in a jail cell on fraud charges relating to the undervaluing of his Bentley Continental GT he imported from Johannesburg, has been released on bail. According to independent publication Newsday, it is alleged that Kadungure, sometime in 2019, went to LSM Distributors, trading as Bentley Johannesburg and bought a lavish Bentley for R3 281 784.

He then allegedly connived with his clearing agent Alexander Gumbo and forged the vehicle’s value to read R1,9 million. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority allegedly acted on the misrepresentation and charged duty of $81 000 (about R270 000) instead of $139 665.

The socialite was last week denied bail in Harare by deputy chief magistrate Chrispen Mberewere, but High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere blasted Mberewere saying he misdirected himself in denying Kadungure bail in the first place, according to the NewsDay report.

Mberewere had denied Kadungure bail claiming the socialite had the propensity to commit other crimes while on bail for another matter.