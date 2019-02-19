File picture: Pexels

Tshwane – Needy first-year students at various South African higher education institutions are set to receive laptops, for the second consecutive year, as Zimbabwean company Zororo-Phumulani donates to the underprivileged.



South African-based Zororo-Phumulani runs an annual programme to assist needy students. The chief executive and founder of the Johannesburg headquartered company, Edwin Anderson, said his tough upbringing in Zimbabwe inspired the need to help financially disenfranchised students.





“I saw my own parents struggling to pay for my tuition fees and so many other things that are required and essential to studying. That should not happen to anyone in this time and age,” said Anderson.





He said the massive investment into education by the South African government should be applauded, and corporate South Africa should help in easing the burdens of students.





“We understand that education comes at a cost that society as a whole must bear. If, as society, we all play our part, we could ease that burden,” said Anderson.





Zororo-Pumulani, affiliated to Doves Zimbabwe, provides funeral assurance products and repatriation services in the SADC region.





This year, said Anderson, at least 40 laptops would be donated.





Keen students are encouraged to email their applications and particulars including matric certificates, and proof of acceptance at universities to [email protected]





Students from foreign countries are also encouraged to apply before the offer closes on February 28.



