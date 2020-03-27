Zimbabwe confirms five coronavirus cases and one death

Pretoria - Zimbabwe's ministry of health and childcare says the country now has five confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), and has recorded its first death.

State-owned, The Herald newspaper quoted the ministry of health and childcare permanent secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva as saying out of 165 tests conducted in the country, five had tested positive, 159 tested negative, and one was inconclusive.

“The ministry would like to report that today (Thursday) the National Microbiological Reference Laboratory tested 65 samples. Two of these tested positive for Covid-19. Among the 65 samples tested today, was the repeat test for the sample from the individual whom we reported previously as having received an inconclusive result. Today he tested negative for Covid-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has five confirmed cases of Covid-19, including one death,” Mahomva was quoted as saying in The Herald.

The Zimbabwe government is appealing to citizens to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and to practice good personal hygiene.

Meanwhile, neighbouring South Africa on Friday announced the country's first two deaths from the virus as the number of infections increased to over 1 000.