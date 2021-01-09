Zimbabwe cops rearrest journalist Hopewell Chin’ono

New York - Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was rearrested on Friday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

"Zimbabwean authorities should immediately and unconditionally release journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and cease efforts to intimidate and harass him," the committee said in a statement.

On Friday afternoon, police arrested Chin’ono at his home in Harare, the capital, and took him to the city’s central police station, according to a tweet by the journalist and two of his lawyers, Doug Coltart and Harrison Nkomo, who spoke to CPJ over the phone.

Authorities said they planned to charge Chin’ono with “communicating falsehoods” over a tweet covering alleged police abuse, according to the journalist.

“Zimbabwean authorities should immediately release journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, drop all efforts to prosecute him, and cease these flagrant intimidation tactics,” CPJ sub-Saharan Africa representative Muthoki Mumo said in Nairobi.