Zimbabwe extends national lockdown, to continue on level 2

Harare - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday extended the Covid-19 national lockdown indefinitely.

The country imposed a total lockdown to curb the spread of the virus on March 30, and on May 1 the president relaxed the restrictive measures to allow industry and commerce to reopen under supervision.

In an address to the nation on Saturday, Mnangagwa said the country will continue on level 2 lockdown to enable the country to further strengthen its response to the pandemic. "We shall have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it," he said.

Under level 2 lockdown, industry and commerce have been allowed to reopen under supervision while the informal sector remains closed. Inter-city travel remains banned, as well as public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Those in public places are required to wear face masks at all times. Zimbabwe has to date recorded 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 13 recoveries and four deaths.