Pretoria – The government of Zimbabwe has significantly increased passport fees by over 200 percent in a bid to mobilise resources to clear a backlog of around 400 000 applications, the private-owned NewsDay reported.
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced that the fee increases were effective immediately, the paper said.
The new prices will see the fee for a passport processed through the normal route rise to ZW$150 from ZW$53, while that for an emergency passport will jump to ZW$600 from ZW$253.
NewsDay said the increase in passport fees came against the backdrop of thousands of Zimbabweans queuing daily for the travel documents amid renewed appetite to move out of the country in the face of its prevailing economic crisis.
The passport office in Harare is currently receiving about 2 000 applications for passports daily countrywide, but has only been able to produce about 400 per day.