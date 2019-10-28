Picture: Silas Camargo Silão/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Reports of Zimbabwe patients starving while in hospital are filtering out after the matter came to light in parliament after Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri asked Labour and Social Welfare Minister Sekesai Nzenza what her ministry was doing to address the critical issue. “My question is what is the ministry doing in assisting district rural hospitals that are now struggling to feed patients under their care?” asked Muchinguri, Pindula News reported.

Nzenza responded saying that her ministry was liaising with the local drought relief committee, as well as the hospitals.

“We will respond to every request from the hospitals where resources are available,” said Nzenza.

In addition to the food shortages, hospitals around the country are facing other problems including drug shortages, striking doctors and the use of outdated equipment.