Harare - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday, said it was investigating deadly clashes between the force and the public.

The police said only two people had been killed in the melee, and not three as earlier reported on the Thursday night clashes.

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased and described the incident as regrettable.

“The ZRP is seized with the matter and I have since directed a team of expert investigators to extensively establish the cause, what transpired and who was responsible,” he said.

He assured Zimbabwe that “action will be taken and investigators will leave no stone unturned”.

Violence of whatever form is not tolerated, he declared.

Matanga said police details opened fired at pedestrians, killing two on the spot and injuring four others after a commuter omnibus refused to comply with an order.

He said while police and other security services, together with Harare Municipality, were implementing an operation to decongest the city centre, the government issued a directive to halt the operation.

However, members of the security services continued “enforcing the ban unaware of the operation”.

This led to confrontation between operators and the shooting incident, which sparked public outrage as citizens demonstrated against the killing.

In the process, three cars were burnt and extensively damaged and three police officers were injured, according to Matanga.

The police boss appealed to members of the public to help identify the deceased, as they did not have identity particulars with them.

African News Agency/ANA