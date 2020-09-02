Zimbabwe protest organiser freed on bail, banned from posting on Twitter

Harare - Zimbabwe's High Court granted bail on Wednesday to an opposition politician detained after calling for anti-government protests in July over corruption and the worst economic crisis in more than a decade.

Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested along with journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on July 20, on charges of inciting violence. Ngarivhume had called for the protests on July 31 and Chin'ono wrote about the call.

Both men had been denied bail three times, but on Wednesday High Court judge Siyabona Musithu said the politician would be released from detention at a maximum security prison after paying 50,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($600).

The judge said a lower court had erred in denying Ngarivhume bail. Another judge will rule on whether to free Chin'ono later on Wednesday.

As part of bail conditions, Ngarivhume, who leads a small opposition party, Transform Zimbabwe, was barred from posting on Twitter until his case is finalised, must surrender his passport to the court and report to the police three times a week.