Zimbabwe has now been ranked among the top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of people dying of cancer. It's reported that Zimbabwe has over 2 000 women succumbing to cervical cancer each year.

Zimbabwe's Health Ministry family health director Benard Madzima applauded the political will in the country to fight all types of cancer, with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa taking a leading role.

“You need political leadership at the highest level for the message to reach communities, so our work has been made easier by our First Lady who is committed to our cause,”said Madzima.

Zimbabwe has now been ranked among the top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of people dying of cancer. Video: Zodidi Dano/ African News Agency

The First Lady, Mnangagwa, urged women to undergo early screening sessions for cervical cancer and discouraged early marriages.

The 10 countries on the list are with the highest cervical cancer rates are:

* Swaziland