Zimbabwe reports record number of Covid-19 recoveries

Harare - Zimbabwe recorded 47 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the country's total to 5 308, while a record 1 756 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 3 848, according to the country’s health ministry.

Of the 47 new cases, 42 were caused by local transmission, while five are returning citizens from South Africa. Meanwhile, three more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 135, authorities said.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the three deaths were recorded in Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Manicaland Provinces.

Thanks to the recoveries, active cases sharply went down to 1 325 from 3 037 reported during the previous day.

The country has done a cumulative total of 183 163 Covid-19 tests to date since the onset of the disease in March.