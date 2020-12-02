Zimbabwe restricts public gatherings to 100 people to curb coronavirus

Harare - The Zimbabwean government has restricted the number of people permitted at any public gathering to 100 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The government had specified different numbers for various types of public gatherings as a way to control the spread of the pandemic, Xinhua reported.

But addressing a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the different numbers were causing confusion and violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Accordingly, henceforth, the number of people permitted at any gathering is restricted to 100, irrespective of what the gathering is being convened for," she said.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had imposed a limit of 100 people or less for church gatherings and 50 people or less at funerals but this was later relaxed as the rate of new infections declined around September.