Zimbabwe steps up polio surveillance, vaccination campaign

Harare - Zimbabwe has intensified its wild poliovirus type 1 surveillance and vaccination campaign after recent outbreaks of the disease in Malawi and Mozambique, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday.

According to the United Nations agency, Zimbabwean health authorities are on high alert due to the high traffic volume between Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique where cases have been reported recently.

The report of a wild poliovirus outbreak in Malawi in February 2022 necessitated Zimbabwe to conduct a detailed polio risk analysis that informed the development of a response plan.