Harare - Zimbabwe's state-owned electricity distributor, grappling with drought and ageing equipment, said on Thursday it will disconnect mines, farms and other users as it looks to recover $77 million in unpaid bills.
The southern African nation is experiencing daily power cuts lasting up to 18 hours after a severe drought reduced water levels at the country's biggest hydro plant.
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is also being hampered by ageing coal-fired electricity generators which constantly break down.
ZETDC said in a public notice it was owed 1.2 billion Zimbabwe dollars ($77 million) and it was targeting to recover the money from mining, agriculture, commercial and domestic users.
Defaulters should "settle their electricity bills without any further delay to avoid the inconvenience associated with power being disconnected," ZETDC said as it steps up its revenue collection efforts.