Zimbabwe to resume flights in bid to boost tourism

Harare - Zimbabwe will resume domestic flights from Thursday and international flights next month in a boost to tourism, but travellers will be required to have Covid-19 clearance certificates, the government said.

The Southern African nation suspended flights and shut its borders in March as it sought to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 7 388 people and resulted in 218 deaths.

The government said in a statement that domestic flights would resume on September 10, while international flights would start on October 1.

"All travellers will be required to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure," the statement said.

A Covid-19 lockdown has until now closed all tourist attractions, forcing some hotels and resorts to lay off workers. The government expects the tourism sector to contract 7.4% this year.