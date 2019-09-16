Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Fears are rising over the fate of Zimbabwe medical doctor Dr Peter Magombeyi after he sent a message to say he had been abducted in that country by unknown persons - apparently for demanding a "living wage". An AFP report earlier on Sunday quoted the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctor's Association (ZHDA) as saying Magombeyi had not been heard from since he sent a WhatsApp message on Saturday night saying he had been "kidnapped by three men".

Zimbabwe doctors, who earn a miserly equivalent of about R3 000 are on strike to press for better wages, equipment and medicines in state hospitals.

The ZHDA has reportedly accused state security forces of abducting the doctor because of his role in organising work stoppages.

This week some doctors said the death of deposed Robert Mugabe, 95, in a Singapore hospital on 6 September was an indication of how bad health services in Zimbabwe were.

Commenting on the disappearance of Magombeyi on Twitter opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said: "It breaks my heart knowing that the family of Dr Peter Magombeyi is terrified of what is happening to their loved one.

Picture: Supplied





"Dr Magombeyi’s crime is only to ask for a living wage for his profession. This is a reflection of the troubles born out of refusal to implement Political Reforms."

The Zimbabwe government led by Emmerson Mnangagwa has not publicly commented on the doctor's disappearance.

African News Agency/ANA