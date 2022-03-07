Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Zimbabwean government offers two-way plane tickets to citizens stranded in Ukraine

Zimbabwe has evacuated 118 students from war-torn Ukraine. Most of the students were studying medicine, engineering and economics, according to reports. Photo: Zimbabwean government.

Zimbabwe has evacuated 118 students from war-torn Ukraine. Most of the students were studying medicine, engineering and economics, according to reports. Photo: Zimbabwean government.

Published 21m ago

Share

CAPE TOWN: Zimbabwe is giving two-way plane tickets to its citizens who have fled Ukraine, so that they can return once it's safe to do so, a top diplomat has told the BBC.

Zimbabwe has evacuated 118 students from war-torn Ukraine. Most of the students were studying medicine, engineering and economics, according to reports.

Story continues below Advertisment

The repatriation was facilitated by the Zimbabwean embassy in Moscow, Russia and the African country’s mission in Berlin, Germany, reports the website University World News.com.

Nick Mangwana, the information, publicity and broadcasting services permanent secretary, said in a tweet that once citizens arrived in a third country, the government would pay for their hotel stay and buy their repatriation flight tickets.

A Zimbabwean second-year medical student in Dnipro, Ukraine, has created a WhatsApp group for African students studying in Ukraine to share information during the war, according to a University World News report.

More on this

According to the Zimbabwean Ministry of Foreign affairs and International trade, more than 50 return tickets were purchased for the students to return home.

Alice Mashingaidze, Zimbabwe's ambassador to Poland, Germany, Hungary and Slovakia, said those fleeing had complained about racial segregation at the border.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ukrainian and Polish officials have denied such reports, according to BBC Africa.

On March 2, the Zimbabwean government abstained on the UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine, saying that Zimbabwe believed in dialogue to resolve disputes.

Story continues below Advertisment

Seventeen African countries were among the 35 states that abstained from voting on a UN resolution demanding that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine”.

Many students from many of these countries were fleeing the conflict and trying to return safely to their homelands.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

warZimbabweRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello