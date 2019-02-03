President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga at a rally in Murombedzi. File picture: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Harare - Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was rushed to a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday night, with his condition said to be in “terrible shape”. No official comment could be obtained from government, ewith President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba not answering calls to his phone.H

However, the African News Agency (ANA) has been reliably informed that Chiwenga was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. “He left last night [Saturday] for South Africa,” a source said.

Last October, Chiwenga was treated in Johannesburg. He reportedly received treatment for injuries sustained during the June bombing at a Mnangagwa campaign rally in Bulawayo that killed two security aides.

Chiwenga, 61, is a former military general who led the 2017 coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and is widely seen as the power behind Mnangagwa and the front-runner to succeed him.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency (ANA)