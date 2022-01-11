Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa fires intelligence minister for “inappropriate conduct”

In a statement, Dr Misheck Sibanda, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, said Mnangagwa had removed Ncube “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a minister of government.”

Pretoria - In a shock move Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his State Security Minister and hitherto ally Owen Mudha Ncube.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from Office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government,” the statement read.

Ncube was in charge of Zimbabwe’s dreaded intelligence agency, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Online publication NewZimbabwe.com reported that Mnangagwa fired Ncube because the minister had defied the president’s orders to refrain from jostling for a Zanu-PF leadership position in the Midlands province.