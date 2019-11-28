Businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi. File picture: ANA

Makhanda - African Medallion Group (AMG) says it has received information alleging that agents of Zimbabwe's first family members have attempted to interfere in the judicial process in the personal custody matter of its founder, Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, for personal and political motives. AMG said recently one of Sadiqi's legal representatives was abducted and although the matter was reported to the police, there had not yet been an investigation.



"These tactics to attack our founder by using his innocent five-year-old child and the mother to further their cause are in our view nothing less than cheap and inhumane," the company said in a statement.

Calling for the arrests of those involved, AMG warned in a statement that if anything happened to Sadiqi, it would hold members of the first family and all their agents fully accountable and responsible.

"If these shenanigans continue, African Medallion Group will release evidence whereby these agents have been instructed to create false information regarding our founder to interfere with his credibility as well as the custody matter.