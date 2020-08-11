Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa decries ’divisive falsehoods’ over rights abuse claims

Harare - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday called criticism of human rights abuses by his government "divisive falsehoods" and said his administration was under renewed attack from domestic and foreign opponents.

Mnangagwa, during a Heroes Day speech in Harare, said the allegations were "unjustified attacks by our perennial detractors, both inside and outside our border".

"The divisive falsehoods and concoctions by renegades and supremacists who want to pounce on our natural resources will never win the day. Truth shall triumph over lies, and good over evil," said Mnangagwa, who replaced Robert Mugabe after a 2017 coup.

Hopes that Mnangagwa would unite a polarised country and revive a stricken economy following the Mugabe era have been dashed. Like his predecessor, Mnangagwa accuses the West of funding the opposition to destabilise the country.

Human rights groups and lawyers say activists are being arrested, abducted and tortured after they called for street demonstrations on July 31, which the government snuffed out by deploying security forces.