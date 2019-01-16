Johannesburg – The South African government on Tuesday said it noted the protests in neighbouring Zimbabwe and was monitoring the situation.
"The South African government has noted protests action in Zimbabwe and is monitoring the situation. Consultations are taking place between diplomats, we are confident that the measures being taken by the Zimbabwean government will resolve the situation," the department of international relations and cooperation said.
Protests were sparked over the weekend after Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the price of petrol would increase by over 100 percent.
Several people were killed during clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
African News Agency (ANA)