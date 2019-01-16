A soldier patrols as a barricade is removed during a demonstration over the hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
A street scene at the end of a day of demonstrations over hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Soldiers remove rocks from the road as protestors gather during a demonstration over the hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Plain clothed soldiers remove the barricade as protestors gather during a demonstration over the hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Soldier patrol as protestors gather during a demonstration over the hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Johannesburg – The South African government on Tuesday said it noted the protests in neighbouring Zimbabwe and was monitoring the situation.

"The South African government has noted protests action in Zimbabwe and is monitoring the situation. Consultations are taking place between diplomats, we are confident that the measures being taken by the Zimbabwean government will resolve the situation," the department of international relations and cooperation said.

Protests were sparked over the weekend after Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the price of petrol would increase by over 100 percent. 

A portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen at the party headquarters during demonstrations over the hike in fuel prices in Harare. A human rights group in Zimbabwe says five people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces who opened fire on some crowds. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Several people were killed during clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

African News Agency (ANA)