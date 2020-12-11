African comedy greats gather for upcoming free online show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SOME of the biggest names in African comedy, including Basketmouth, Daliso Chaponda, and Eddie Kadi, are set to feature in an online comedy show, Africa is a Continent, African is a Country – Comedy with a Purpose, on Sunday, December 13, at 5pm. Hosted by comedians Goliath & Goliath and Dr King’ori, LuQuLuQu Hi, the UN High Commission for Refugees’ high level influencer movement, the show brings together comedic and musical talent from across Africa and the diaspora in support of people forced to flee their homes because of conflict, violence and persecution. "Laughter is an equaliser. LuQuLuQu seeks to unmask the resilience and hope of refugees – uplifting the narrative – and comedy lifts us up and gives joy. Such a great fit!" said Basketmouth, who hails from Nigeria. Congolese-British comedian Kadi said 2020 has been a difficult year for so many reasons. "It has been challenging for many of us – particularly for vulnerable communities including our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters. Being able to join a line-up of great African acts to offer a moment of comedic relief is an honour, it’s exciting and humbling. We are celebrating our compassion and kindness as Africans – on the continent and diaspora," he said.

South Sudanese refugee born and raised in Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, AK Dans, who has been performing stand-up comedy for four years, is also a part of the comedy line-up and said being a part of this show has been an incredible experience.

"I am so proud of what we have put together – using comedy for a purpose. For people who have been forced to flee their homes, including my family, laughter breaks barriers. Having such top talent come together to put on this show free for all to watch is the perfect way to end the year," he said.

Alongside the comedians performing will be music performances by 2Baba, UNHCR goodwill ambassador, and Lira, as well as special appearances by celebrity supporters including Kat Graham, Hend Sabry and Nomzamo Mbatha, UNHCR goodwill ambassador.

The show aims to raise funds to support UNHCR’s Covid-19 response for people forced to flee. Thus far, businesses from across Africa have committed resources to the event. They include Moran Publishers, Old Mutual Ltd, Safaricom, Comedy Central and Accra Mall.

Head of UNHCR’s Private Sector Partnerships Africa, Needa-Jehu Mazou, said Africa’s reception of the LuQuLuQu movement and of its resonance has been mind-blowing.

"It has been embraced as a lifestyle by people from all walks of life. Businesses have put up their hands in support and an ’ubuntu’ circle of well-being has been formed with the forcibly displaced having a prominent place in the discussion. This event underscores the commitment of Africans everywhere, to join the call to elevate the lives of African refugees. The forcibly displaced are our family – it is our responsibility to find solutions to their plight. We must!" Mazou said.

The show is free for all to watch by registering here: https://luquluqu.org/comedy/

IOL