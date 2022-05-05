AFU gets preservation order for KZN farm allegedly used as drug lab

Durban: The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal has obtained a Preservation of Property Order for a farm in Newcastle that was allegedly used as a drug lab. According to Natasha Kara, regional spokesperson for the NPA, the order was obtained from the Pietermaritzburg High Court for Tigerkloof Farm in Ingogo near Newcastle.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kara said the 132 hectares farm valued at around R1.2 million was allegedly used as a drug laboratory. Kara said the Hawks had been following up on information about suspicious activity on the farm in August 2019. “Members from the South African Police Service Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) who were present confirmed that the types of exhibits found on the farm are similar to those found at the scene of a clandestine drug lab.

“The exhibits were then taken to the SAPS Pretoria FSL for chemical analysis, and 25kg of methamphetamine were found in some of the exhibits, which were chemically analysed. “Based on the evidence found on site, the State alleges that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Tigerkloof Farm was an instrumentality of an offence listed in Schedule 1 of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, in this instance, the manufacture, supply, and possession of drugs and drug dealing activity.” Kara said, however, that on the day of the execution of the search warrant, it was not possible to determine who was responsible for the manufacturing of the drugs. Therefore, none of the persons found at Tigerkloof Farm were charged with any criminal offences.

Story continues below Advertisment