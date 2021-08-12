Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital launches virtual visits to promote patient wellness

Durban: A Durban hospital has launched virtual visits whereby families can send audio and video messages to patients who are recovering in hospital. Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital manager Ebrahim Asmal said a great part of patient wellness and recovery was visits by family and friends, providing much-needed and beneficial social interaction.

“From post-level 5 lockdown last year, the rising uncontrollable growth of the pandemic and every effort made to stop or slow the spread thereof, resulted in this being a luxury offering,” he said. “The guidelines were clear – no visiting; limit the social movement and engagement to attempt to control the spread of the virus. And we, like all health-care providers, complied.” Asmal said that during the second wave of Covid-19, they found that patients stayed in hospital longer and craved the love and care of family and friends.

“It was very much part of their fight against this virus.” Asmal said he then decided to purchase a few digital tablets per ward, and the AAK Virtual Visits project was piloted and tested first before going live. “With the digital age, these virtual visits afford family and friends a chance to connect with their loved ones, providing a safe way to visit. Each ward has a tablet with its own unique number.

“This is shared with patients/their families on admission, to share with other family and friends or advertised via our social media pages. Asmal said messages may be sent via audio message, video message or an audio/video call could be arranged. “The patients and their family are greatly appreciative of this service offered. At the AAK, we understand and embrace the need to evolve when required and we embrace this wholeheartedly with our commitment to provide quality patient centric care to the community. The virtual visits offering is about our service to our patients and our community.”