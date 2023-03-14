All systems go for municipal by-elections in March and April

The IEC has released names of 12 candidates who will be contesting by-elections on March 22. The ward by-elections will be held respectively in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape Provinces and the candidates vying for the seats come have emerged from seven (7) political parties.

In KZN, ward 12 in the Dannhauser Municipality will be contested by Bongani Sydney Mthanti of the Abantu Bathu Congress (ABC); Sibusiso Justice Mbatha of the African National Congress (ANC), Andile Romio Maphumulo of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Cindy Mbali Fortunate Maphisa of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The ward was previously represented by an independent candidate and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 49,09%. The states for the other wards are as follows:

- Ward 08 IN THE uBuhlebezwe Municipality, KZN will be contested by Buyisiwe Promise Zuma of the ANC, Angelica Ntshikazane Vezi of the EFF and Njabulo Mutungwa of the IFP. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 45,99%. - Ward 02 in the Swellendam Municipality in the Western Cape will be contested by Isaac Henry Ferguson of the ANC, Beate Joubert of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Wheeknus Efrain Michaels of the EFF, Ferdinand Jacobus Du Toit of the GOOD party and Brandon Lourens Festus of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s membership being terminated from the party. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 68,74%. Meanwhile, it’s all systems go for the April 26 by elections which will be held in the Free State, KZN and the Western Cape. The registration weekend was held this past weekend.

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on April 25 between 8am and 5pm. "Voters are no longer required to wear masks or face coverings within a voting station, although they may continue to do so at their discretion. Similarly, voters are no longer required to sanitise their hands on entry to voting stations, but may do so if they wish," the IEC said.