Allegations of irregularities in arrest of whistleblower Thabiso Zulu

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Thabiso Zulu, one of two whistleblowers who exposed allegations of corruption in uMzimkhulu municipality that could have led to the assassination of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, has been arrested. Zulu was arrested on Wednesday night, according to KZN violence monitor, Mary de Haas. He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon. Police did not answer calls to confirm the arrest. Zulu has been in hiding since he first made public the allegations surrounding tender fraud at the municipality.

Zulu and another whistleblower, Les Stuta, have publicly claimed their lives have been threatened for making known the allegations.

Zulu survived a shooting last year, which he said was an assassination attempt.

Magaqa, a PR councillor at the time of his death, and two colleagues were ambushed in July 2017. All three survived the attack, but Magaqa died in hospital just months later, allegedly due to wounds sustained during the ambush.

De Haas, who was in contact with Zulu at the time of his arrest, told African News Agency (ANA) she had made police aware of "irregularities" and allegations of abuse relating to the arrest.

She said men who purported to be members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) had knocked on the door of the home he was staying at and allegedly used "intimidatory tactics against family members".

De Haas said Zulu had phoned her to ask that she find out if the men banging on the door were indeed police officers. She eventually found out that the arrest had been carried out by public order policing (POP) members.

Detectives had allegedly linked Zulu to some sort of violence, said De Haas, although it was unclear if this violence was related to protest action in the area.

* This is a developing story.

African News Agency