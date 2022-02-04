Alleged business robbers who took grandmother and two children hostage to remain behind bars

Durban: Two men who allegedly robbed a business and then while fleeing from police, held an elderly woman and her two grandchildren hostage, have appeared in court. According to Natasha Kara, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, two men appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The third suspect remains in hospital. “The men face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” said Kara. Adding: “Their appearance relates to a robbery in the Cato Ridge area this week, and the subsequent hostage situation, when they were chased by the police.”

She said the matter was adjourned to February 13 for bail consideration. Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said it is alleged that the hostage situation stemmed from a business robbery that occurred on Tuesday morning in the Cato Ridge area. “It is alleged five men robbed the staff of a cellphone shop at gunpoint.

“The gang stole a large number of cellphones before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle towards Umbumbulu, later making their way on foot after losing control and crashing their getaway vehicle. “Police officers from the K9 Unit and Special Task Force also joined the chase, in pursuit of the suspects who ran into the bushes. “While one suspect was arrested, another armed suspect fled into a nearby house and held the occupants, an elderly woman and her two young grandchildren hostage.

“After a lengthy standoff, hostage negotiators managed to get the pensioner and her grandchildren released unharmed. The suspect was disarmed and arrested.” Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, commended the various police units involved in the police operation. Police are still looking for the remaining suspects.