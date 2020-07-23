Alleged cable thief electrocuted while tampering with railway power lines

Johannesburg - An alleged cable thief who tampered with railway power lines got more than he bargained for when he was electrocuted so badly1 that when paramedics arrived at the scene all they found was a badly burnt body. The incident occurred on Tuesday and the lines that link Ekurhuleni and Joburg with Isando Industries, O.R. Tambo International Airport and Pretoria could not operate as power had to be switched off to allow paramedics to remove the body. City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services’ Willie Ntladi said they received a report around 1.35pm that a man had been electrocuted at Elandsfontein train station. “We dispatched rescue teams from Boksburg, Edenvale and Bedfordview fire stations were dispatched out to the Elandsfontein train station where high voltage electrocution case was reported and one male adult patient still hanging on the power switch structure. “The incident transpired on Tuesday exactly at 1.35pm and lasted till around 3.30pm the same afternoon.”

Ntladi said they had to work with the police as well as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to deal with the issue.

“The scene had to be cordoned off and power supply switched off before rescue technicians could be assigned up the 8.5-metre-high switch structure above the rail-lines.

“The patient was medically assessed and found to have sustained intense electrical burns in both his hands that penetrated through the body and lower extremities.

“He didn`t respond to any medical assessment rendered,” he said.

Explaining what they had to do to get to the man, Ntladi said attempts were made to lower the “charred, stiff body” from the power lines to the ground with two high angle rescuers climbing the ladder to reach him.

After reaching him, he said, a spare safety harness was put across it him so he could be lowered safely down to the ground.

“It is alleged that the patient was tampering with the power lines that are charged at three thousand volts (3 Kv). When scanning through the power lines across all the railway lines, one could identify that none of the five railway lines power supply was intact.

“Loose snapped power lines could be seen hanging from switch structures. What is alleged to be the deceased's operational tools were found directly on the railway line under where he was hanging.

“Paramedics on the scene declared the patient dead and he was handed over to forensic pathologist for the removal to an appropriate facility in Germiston.

“The case has handed over to the South African Police Services` officers where the inquest docket has been opened,” he said.

In May, residents of Parkhill Gardens in Germiston woke to the gruesome sight of the body of an alleged cable thief hanging on live overhead railway lines.

The man had also been electrocuted while allegedly trying to steal railway line cables.

