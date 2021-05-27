Alleged drunk driver chased down by witness after woman dies in ’hit-and-run’

Cape Town – A 31-year-old male was released on a warning after being arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman in Somerset West.

Jonathan Coetzee was driving a Silver Toyota Fortuner while allegedly drunk on Saturday evening when he hit Chandre Visser, 21, who was with a friend in Victoria Road, Somerset West.

Jonathan fled the scene, but a witness, Bjourn Henri, chased after the driver and managed to flank him down in Macassar, about 10km from the scene.

“She flew about 80 metres and landed on the ground,” says Henri.

“I was with my family and I noticed that the driver did not stop so I chased after him,” added Henri.

Henri says he drove his BMW at 150km/h trying to make sure the drunk driver did not get away.

“The way his car was damaged, you would swear it was involved in an accident with another car. The front bonnet was badly damaged,” added Henri.

“I saw a traffic officer and we pulled him over. The driver was then arrested and when asked why he ran away from the scene, he said he was in shock.

’’If it was not for us, he would have got away with murder. How can you drive over a person and not stop?” asked Henri.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of culpable homicide was been opened for investigation after the incident that occurred on Saturday, on the corners of the N2 and Victoria Street.

“Two pedestrians were hit by a Toyota Fortuner vehicle. A female in her 20s died due to her injuries, while the other victim escaped with no injuries.

’’A 31-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and culpable homicide. He appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” said Rwexana.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the suspect was released on a warning.

“The accused is Jonathan Coetzee. He was released on a warning and is scheduled to appear in court on October 7, 2021.”

