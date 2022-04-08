Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 8, 2022

Alleged killer of off-duty KZN cop expected in court today

Published 1h ago

Durban – The Hawks said a man was arrested on Wednesday for the killing of Constable Mxolisi Zuma, 29, who was stationed at Dalton police station.

Zuma was gunned down while he was off-duty, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"The suspects robbed him of his service pistol and fled the scene.“

Mhlongo said a case of murder was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station and a case docket was assigned to Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

“Members received information about the whereabouts of the suspect and observations were held. He was arrested in the Pietermaritzburg central business district.”

