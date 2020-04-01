Alleged KZN stowaways in hospital for hypothermia

It is alleged the men were stowaways after being forced to leave a vessel.







National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said police were unable to obtain a statement from both victims as yet, and was therefore unable to comment any further.





According to IPSS Medical Rescue, paramedics responded to reports of stranded stowaways, having washed ashore on Monday evening at Zinkwazi Beach, on the KwaZulu Natal North Coast.





"On arrival, two Tanzanian nationals were attended to. The men alleged that they had hidden on a vessel that departed Durban port.





"It is further alleged that the crew of the vessel discovered the stowaways and forced the men to leave the vessel after they were given life jackets and a makeshift raft," said spokesperson Paul Herbst.





He said the men claimed they had spent three days at sea before making landfall near Zinkwazi.





Herbst said the men were treated for exposure and other concerns, and were transported to a local medical facility for further care.





He confirmed police were on scene.





IOL