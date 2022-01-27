Alleged Limpopo serial killer back in court
Pretoria - Alleged Limpopo serial killer, 36-year-old Themba Prince Willards Dube is today appearing before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court charged with killing seven women.
Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Dube faces seven counts of kidnapping and seven counts of murder.
Luck ran out for the Zimbabwean when he was arrested in November for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who had been allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo the previous month.
“He appeared in Seshego on November 5, 2021 on a charge of robbery and kidnapping.
“The accused was still in custody when the investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
It is alleged that Dube would lure women and promise them employment.
The NPA said the following victims had been positively identified by their next of kin, but forensic investigations were under way to determine if the bodies positively match the deceased:
Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba (42) was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo
34-year-old Lesotho national, Moleboheng Mothibeli, was reported missing in Polokwane during October 2021
Eva Khomotso Makhura (41), was reported missing at Seshego
Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi (34), was reported missing from Luthuli Park Extension 9L under Seshego policing area
Andrea Cholo (25), reportedly kidnapped at Seshego during September 2021
Chisimango Gumbo (48), a Zimbabwean national who was reported missing at Seshego during August 2021
Jane Letswalo (42) whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane
IOL