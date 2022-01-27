Alleged Limpopo serial killer back in court

Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Dube faces seven counts of kidnapping and seven counts of murder.

Pretoria - Alleged Limpopo serial killer, 36-year-old Themba Prince Willards Dube is today appearing before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court charged with killing seven women.

Luck ran out for the Zimbabwean when he was arrested in November for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone that belonged to a woman who had been allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo the previous month.

“He appeared in Seshego on November 5, 2021 on a charge of robbery and kidnapping.

“The accused was still in custody when the investigations led to the discovery of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.