Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder denied bail over fears he may interfere with witnesses

Johannesburg - The man who allegedly ordered the killing of Tshegofatso Pule and the father of her unborn child has been denied bail over fears he might interfere with witnesses.

This means Ntuthuko Shoba, 32, will remain in jail until the completion of the case, despite his recent pleas that he had to be granted bail as he feared for his life behind bars.

Shoba, a JSE analyst, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning and has been behind bars since his arrest two weeks ago.

His alleged involvement in the murder came to the fore when the man who killed Pule, Muzikayise Malephane, implicated him in the crime.

Malephane, who pleaded guilty to the murder and entered into a plea agreement with the state, said he killed Pule at the behest of Shoba, who did not want his wife to know he had impregnated Pule.